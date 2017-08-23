Survey: 43pc of SMEs unsure of EIS details

A survey showed workers are still in the dark about what benefits the EIS offers them — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Small and medium businesses remain unaware or uncertain of a new job insurance scheme proposed by the government, according to a survey by the Association of Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM).

In its SME Survey Report 2017, 43 per cent of respondents said they are yet to understand the specifics of the Employment Insurance System (EIS) that could effective as early as January 2018.

In the annual survey conducted by the body since 2004, 43 per cent also objected to the system in which employers and employees are required to contribute to a common pool managed by SOCSO.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the findings, ACCCIM secretary-general Datuk Low Kian Chuan said that the SME sector only learned of the EIS when it was proposed in Parliament on August 1.

Putrajaya previously said it held at least 78 consultations with relevant stakeholders prior to tabling the proposed law.

“We want to make it clear that we are not against the concept... We want to negotiate about the contribution rate with the Human Resource Ministry because we don’t want to contribute a lot of money but the funds just remained sitting there.

“Not everyone has the (extra) funds available, be they employer or employee,” said Low adding that he wished the government was more “transparent” on the EIS.

The EIS is a unemployment insurance scheme for retrenched staff, which includes employees made redundant due to business restructuring or closure and whose employers abscond or become bankrupt. It does not cover voluntary resignation.

For employees, tt is another form of contribution on top of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (SOCSO).

Earlier, ACCCIM national council member Koong Lin Loong, who presented the survey, reported that 43 per cent of the 808 survey respondents reported difficulty in obtaining financing in the past three years.

Those raising the issue were businesses in food and beverage sector (59 per cent), construction sector (53 per cent), and the travel, leisure and entertainment sector (50 per cent) while only 28 per cent from the professional services sector encountered this problem.

The report cited lack of awareness of other financing schemes apart from conventional bank loans,with 62 per cent still opting for the traditional commercial banking services.

The survey identified five major types of financing schemes: KOJADI SME Loan Scheme (KOJADI), Bank Negara Funds for Small and Medium Industries 2 (FSMI2), SME Corp Business Accelerator Programme (BAP), MIDF Soft Loan Scheme for Small & Medium

Enterprises (SLSME) and SME Bank Financing Program For SME (SME-LEAP).

Survey shows that majority of the respondents are not aware of these financing schemes whilst the most popular financing schemes are KOJADI (38 per cent) and SMELEAP (37 per cent),

whereas Bank Negara-FSMI2 is the least, only 20 per cent.

“Only 21 per cent of the respondents revealed that they had applied for the above mentioned schemes. What concerns the most is as high as one fourth, 27 per cent of the respondents indicated that they are not aware of these financing schemes. 18 per cent said that they are not clear on the application procedures,” said Koong.

The survey also showed that 11 per cent of the respondents found the application process too complex and required too many documents, 10 per cent assumed they will fail and did not apply for it, and 8 per cent thought the credit offered was too low.

The ACCCIM survey is a nationwide survey conducted for two months from 28th April to 30th June this year.