Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Money

Subaru posts higher Q1 profit on strong US, Japan sales

Thursday August 3, 2017
12:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Commonwealth Bank accused of massive money-laundering breachesCommonwealth Bank accused of massive money-laundering breaches

The Edit: Vin Diesel working on ‘Miami Vice’ reboot for NBCThe Edit: Vin Diesel working on ‘Miami Vice’ reboot for NBC

Abe plays safe in reshuffle but goes for maverick foreign ministerAbe plays safe in reshuffle but goes for maverick foreign minister

The Edit: Scientists discover how to create food from thin airThe Edit: Scientists discover how to create food from thin air

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A woman holding an umbrella walks under a logo of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (FHI)'s Subaru outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2015. — Reuters picA woman holding an umbrella walks under a logo of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (FHI)'s Subaru outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2015. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 3 — Subaru Corp this morning posted a 17.5 per cent rise in its quarterly operating profit, buoyed by higher sales in its biggest market, the United States, and at home.

Operating profit at Japan’s No.6 automaker came in at ¥119.3 billion (RM4.615 billion) in the first quarter ended June, topping last year’s ¥101.54 billion and exceeding forecasts for ¥114.80 billion from seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Subaru retained its forecast for a flat full-year operating profit of ¥410 billion, as it expects rising costs related to incentives and research and development, along with ongoing air bag recall expenses, to offset higher sales. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline