Subaru posts higher Q1 profit on strong US, Japan sales

A woman holding an umbrella walks under a logo of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (FHI)'s Subaru outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2015. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 3 — Subaru Corp this morning posted a 17.5 per cent rise in its quarterly operating profit, buoyed by higher sales in its biggest market, the United States, and at home.

Operating profit at Japan’s No.6 automaker came in at ¥119.3 billion (RM4.615 billion) in the first quarter ended June, topping last year’s ¥101.54 billion and exceeding forecasts for ¥114.80 billion from seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Subaru retained its forecast for a flat full-year operating profit of ¥410 billion, as it expects rising costs related to incentives and research and development, along with ongoing air bag recall expenses, to offset higher sales. — Reuters