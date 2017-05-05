Strong jobs data boost Nasdaq; weak IBM hits Dow

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, May 4, 2017. — AFP picNEW YORK, May 5 — The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were boosted early today by a solid US jobs report, but the Dow dipped on news Warren Buffett sold shares of IBM.

After a slow March, when hiring likely was held down by a winter storm, the US economic engine added an estimated 211,000 net new positions in April while the jobless rate fell a tenth to 4.4 per cent, the lowest since May 2007, the Labor Department reported.

Buffett, meanwhile, told CNBC he divested about one-third of his shares in IBM following disappointing results. IBM shares fell 2.5 per cent, pressuring the Dow.

About 12 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had slipped to 20,926.92, down 0.1 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent to 2,391.77, as did the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index which was up to 6,083.94.

Video game developer Activision Blizzard rose 2.4 per cent after reporting a 17.4 per cent rise in first-quarter profit.

Health insurance company Cigna climbed 2.9 per cent as it raised its outlook after first quarter earnings rose 15.2 per cent to US$598 million. — AFP