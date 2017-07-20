Strong baht has not yet affected Thai economic growth

The baht has risen 6.5 per cent against the US dollar so far this year, the most in Southeast Asia. — Reuters file picBANGKOK, July 20 — Thailand’s economic growth has not yet been affected by a strong baht, the finance minister said this morning, as the currency hovered near 26-month highs against the dollar.

“The baht’s strength has not yet affected growth. We believe big business sectors can still handle it although SMEs may see some impact,” Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

The finance ministry has forecast economic growth of 3.6 per cent this year after 3.2 per cent growth last year. — Reuters