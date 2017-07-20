Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Strong baht has not yet affected Thai economic growth

Thursday July 20, 2017
12:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Watch Michael Fassbender hunt a serial killer in ‘The Snowman’The Edit: Watch Michael Fassbender hunt a serial killer in ‘The Snowman’

US Senator McCain has brain cancer, recovering after surgeryUS Senator McCain has brain cancer, recovering after surgery

Jun Hoong wins Malaysia’s first ever diving gold medal in BudapestJun Hoong wins Malaysia’s first ever diving gold medal in Budapest

The Edit: India’s ageing trains get much-needed green makeoverThe Edit: India’s ageing trains get much-needed green makeover

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The baht has risen 6.5 per cent against the US dollar so far this year, the most in Southeast Asia. — Reuters file picThe baht has risen 6.5 per cent against the US dollar so far this year, the most in Southeast Asia. — Reuters file picBANGKOK, July 20 — Thailand’s economic growth has not yet been affected by a strong baht, the finance minister said this morning, as the currency hovered near 26-month highs against the dollar.

“The baht’s strength has not yet affected growth. We believe big business sectors can still handle it although SMEs may see some impact,” Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

The baht has risen 6.5 per cent against the US dollar so far this year, the most in Southeast Asia.

The finance ministry has forecast economic growth of 3.6 per cent this year after 3.2 per cent growth last year. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline