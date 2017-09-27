Stocks slip in Asia as consolidation continues

People walk past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo September 22, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 27 — A cautious tone resumed for Asian equities, with Japanese stocks sliding. The US dollar retained modest gains after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations for an interest-rate rise in December and ahead of the US president laying out his tax-reform plan.

The Bloomberg dollar index headed for a third day of advances after Yellen said raising borrowing costs gradually is the appropriate policy stance amid uncertainty surrounding inflation. The greenback was also supported by Donald Trump’s much-anticipated framework to cut taxes. That pushed down the yen, though didn’t stop Tokyo equities sinking, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index lower for a fifth day.

Equities are struggling to make further headway after reaching record highs earlier this month. Chances for higher US rates by the end of the year rose to almost 70 per cent from closer to 60 per cent before Yellen’s speech as the Fed boss saw the economy strong enough to withstand tighter policy.

Addresses from central bankers in Canada, the UK and the US continue a busy week for policy setters, while geopolitical concerns linger. Escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula earlier this week saw appetite climb for the yen, Treasuries and gold, a move that’s since dissipated.

Trump and Republican leaders will announce their tax plan today, cutting rates for corporations as well as proposing a top individual income tax rate of 35 per cent. They’ll leave to Congress the decision of whether to create a higher bracket for top earners.

The rate on corporations would be set at 20 per cent, down from the current 35 per cent rate, and businesses would be allowed to immediately write off their capital expenditures for at least five years, three people familiar with the plan told Bloomberg News.

What to watch out for this week

US data on durable-goods orders, GDP and personal spending later in the week will provide further clues as to the potential Fed policy path. China industrial profit data is due today.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is due to deliver a speech today, titled “The Meaning of ‘Data Dependence’: An Economic Progress Report,” which will be his first major remarks since a July press conference.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks on the US economy at an event in Missouri, and tomorrow the Bank of England hosts the “20 Years On” conference in London, marking two decades of independence from the government, beginning with remarks from BOE Governor Mark Carney.

The euro-area inflation rate may have accelerated a touch to 1.6 per cent in September from 1.5 per cent but the core will probably remain at 1.2 per cent when data is out on Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets — stocks

Japan’s Topix Index slid 0.7 per cent as of 9.19am in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed, as was South Korea’s Kospi index. Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 per cent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed. The underlying gauge closed flat at 2,496.84. The Nasdaq 100 Index added 0.2 per cent and the small cap Russell 2000 Index gained 0.3 per cent to reach a record high.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index posted a fourth day of losses yesterday, sinking 0.8 per cent to the lowest in more than a month.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 per cent, touching the highest in a month. The euro held at US$1.1782 after sinking 0.5 per cent. The yen was at 112.49 per dollar after falling 0.5 per cent in the session yesterday. The Aussie bought 78.74 US cents after falling 0.6 per cent and the kiwi traded at 71.99 US cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.24 per cent, climbing about two basis points yesterday. 10-year Australian government bond yields were up one basis point to 2.78 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.41 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$52.10 (RM218.60) a barrel, after an industry report was said to have shown an unexpected decline in crude inventories. Gold was little changed at US$1,291.52 after slumping 1.3 per cent in yesterday’s session. — Bloomberg