Stocks rise as China readies targeted credit boost

Over the weekend, China reported an unexpectedly strong purchasing manager index for manufacturing and announced plans for a reduction in the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves for certain types of lending. — Reuters picTOKYO, Oct 2 — Stocks are set to open higher in the Asia Pacific region as investors contemplate prospects for stimulus in the world’s two largest economies, with the Trump administration taking steps towards tax cuts and China unveiling a targeted boost to the availability of credit.

Futures on the US S&P 500 index headed higher after the underlying gauge closed at a record high on Friday.

The dollar held gains from last week, when it put in its best performance of the year on optimism that the Trump administration is finally moving forward with tax reforms that could boost US growth.

Holidays in markets including Hong Kong, China, India and South Korea affect the Asia-Pacific region today. The euro was little changed after a contentious vote in Catalonia on whether to split from Spain, which was marred by violence. The tensions could have a bigger effect in the bond market, with the potential for Spanish bond premiums to rise over German yields.

“Is there not still a compromise to be found? My guess is that there is — and that things will settle down in coming months,” Erik Nielsen, global chief economist at UniCredit SpA.

“I understand recent spread-widening for Spain, but my money is on calmer days ahead.”

The US monthly jobs report is scheduled for Friday, though it may have less predictive power than usual for the economic outlook due to likely distortions from the hurricanes in August.

Investors will be looking for any further clues on whether President Donald Trump will ask Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to stay on after her term is up in February, or pick someone new.

Trump said he expected to make a call in the next two or three weeks.

Among the key events this week:

Manufacturing PMIs for September are due for most of the world’s major economies.

The US ISM measure comes today. Investors will monitor progress toward forming coalition governments in Germany and New Zealand after elections last month left no party in either country with a majority.

American data this week also include trade, durable goods and Friday’s September nonfarm payrolls report.

The Bank of Japan releases its quarterly Tankan survey of business confidence today. Australia’s central bank tomorrow is forecast to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.5 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday is projected to keep benchmark rates unchanged. China is due to report monthly foreign-exchange reserves Thursday.

Fed speakers this week welcome remarks by Yellen at an event on Wednesday, a speech on the Treasury market by board member Jerome Powell (considered a candidate for Fed chair), and New York Fed President William Dudley

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 8:20am in Tokyo. The underlying gauge added 0.4 per cent to a record 2,519.36 on Friday. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 0.5 per cent in early trading. Contracts on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average were up 0.3 per cent and futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index saw futures gain 0.2 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index lost 1.9 per cent last week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after having its best week of the year last week. The yen was down slightly at 112.65 per dollar. The euro was at US$1.1809 (RM4.99), little changed. Australia’s dollar was little changed at 78.44 US cents, while the kiwi was up 0.2 per cent at 72.23 cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 2.33 per cent, up 8 basis points for the week.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$51.67 a barrel. Oil advanced 2 per cent last week. Gold was 0.2 per cent lower at US$1,278.21 an ounce. — Bloomberg