Stocks climb on Korea hope, opposition to tariffs: Markets wrap

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong who is leading a special delegation of South Korea’s President, in Pyongyang, March 6, 2018. — KCNA/Reuters picLONDON, March 6 — Appetite for risk assets picked up across global markets today as investors digested an apparent diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea and judged fears of a full-blown trade war overdone.

European stocks followed Asian peers higher, extending a rebound as US President Donald Trump faced resistance in his plans for a series of import tariffs. In the latest development, the European Commission proposed some retaliatory measures on US goods. The euro rallied.

Optimism was boosted as the South Korean president’s office said North Korea is open to denuclearization if the safety of Kim Jong Un’s regime is guaranteed. Treasuries, often bought as safe-haven assets, declined. US equity futures extended gains, and the dollar weakened.

The rebound in stocks suggests fears of an escalation of protectionism may be easing, even as Europe mulls its potential response to US duties. Trump is facing domestic resistance to his planned levies on steel and aluminium imports — House Speaker Paul Ryan has called on him to reconsider, while White House economic adviser Gary Cohn is said to be arranging a meeting between Trump and US executives in a bid to halt the order.

Elsewhere, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda appeared to dial back some of his recent perceived hawkishness. The Australian dollar pared gains as the central bank left interest rates unchanged and gave no indication an increase is coming soon. And in Italy, stocks and bonds rose as the country began the potentially lengthy process of forming a new government.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference runs through March 15 and overlaps with the National People’s Congress meetings in Beijing, through March 20. Australia GDP data is due tomorrow. The ECB isn’t expected to change policy on Thursday, but the Governing Council may discuss a change to pave the way for the end of quantitative easing. BOJ monetary policy decision and briefing on Friday. US monthly payrolls data come Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.7 per cent as of 7:06 a.m. New York time. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent to the highest in a week. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged 1.3 per cent, the first advance in more than a week and the largest jump in nine months. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index jumped 0.9 per cent, the biggest increase in more than three weeks. The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 1.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent. The euro gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.2393, the strongest in more than two weeks. The British pound increased 0.4 per cent to US$1.3904 on the biggest climb in almost three weeks. The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 106.35 per dollar. South Africa’s rand jumped 0.7 per cent to 11.747 per dollar, the strongest in a week. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index jumped 0.5 per cent on the largest climb in almost five weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.90 per cent, the highest in more than a week. Germany’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to 0.69 per cent on the largest surge in almost four weeks. Britain’s 10-year yield climbed six basis points to 1.495 per cent on the biggest surge in almost four weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.6 per cent to US$62.96 a barrel, the highest in a week. Gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,327.23 an ounce, the highest in more than a week on the biggest advance in more than a week. — Bloomberg