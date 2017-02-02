Sterling, UK govt bond yields skid as BoE seems in no rush to raise rates

Sterling fell to as low as US$1.2537 (RM6.97), down 0.9 per cent on the day as investors pushed back their expectations for when the BoE raises its interest rates from their record lows. ― Reuters picLONDON, Feb 2 ― Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled today after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to raise interest rates and flagged the risks posed by Britain's departure from the European Union.

Despite raising its growth forecasts ― a move that had been widely expected ― the BoE sent broad signals that it was comfortable with its record low interest rates. And it said it now expected inflation would be slightly lower in two years' time than it did in November.

The BoE now expects inflation to peak at 2.75 per cent in mid-2018, although many economists say it will exceed 3 per cent, largely due to a fall in the pound's value by almost a fifth since the end of 2015.

The bank stuck to its line from November that interest rates could still go in either direction, and its forecasts assumed a first rise in rates would not happen until the end of next year.

Governor Mark Carney said in a news conference after the release of its Inflation Report that the boost to the bank's growth forecasts did not mean June's vote to leave the European Union would be without consequences, and that “the Brexit journey is really just beginning”, with “twists and turns” to come.

“Carney kicked the can along the road this afternoon, worrying markets as growth forecasts were upgraded but little commitment found by the governor on how inflation will be handled moving forward,” said currency broker Foenix Partners' head of dealing, Alex Lydall.

Britain's 10-year gilt yield fell 6.5 basis points to 1.39 per cent, leaving it on track for its biggest one-day fall since December 2.

The country's blue-chip FTSE 100 index extended gains to hit a session high and was last trading 0.7 per cent higher.

Brexit means uncertainty

Against the euro, the pound tumbled 1.3 per cent to 86.18 pence.

“The fact that sterling was exposed to steep losses today despite the Bank of England raising the UK growth forecasts for 2017 continues to highlight how the Brexit dilemma has repelled investor attraction towards the currency,” said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

“Uncertainty still remains the name of the game when dealing with the pound, with further selloffs likely as anxiety mounts ahead of the (formal triggering of Brexit) in early March.”

Earlier, a survey showed Britain's construction sector grew last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but this had little effect on sterling.

But most traders and analysts say the main driver for the currency will continue to be Brexit developments.

The government published a 77-page “White Paper” policy document on Thursday which set out its plans for upcoming negotiations on leaving bloc.

It reiterated the 12 priorities set out by Prime Minister Theresa May during a speech last month, including that Britain would seek a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU but not an unlimited transitional status. ― Reuters