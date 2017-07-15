Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Steady short-term rates seen next week

Saturday July 15, 2017
11:29 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Stella McCartney embraces VRThe Edit: Stella McCartney embraces VR

The Edit: ‘Walking Dead’ stuntman falls to deathThe Edit: ‘Walking Dead’ stuntman falls to death

The Edit: Dali ‘daughter’ seeks truthThe Edit: Dali ‘daughter’ seeks truth

The Edit: ‘Pokemon Go’ rolls out Safari ZoneThe Edit: ‘Pokemon Go’ rolls out Safari Zone

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bank Negara intervened on a daily basis to mop up surplus liquidity by conducting range maturity auction tenders, Qard tenders, a Qard tender Islamic range maturity auction, a Commodity Murabahah Programme, a reverse repo tender, and conventional money market tenders. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBank Negara intervened on a daily basis to mop up surplus liquidity by conducting range maturity auction tenders, Qard tenders, a Qard tender Islamic range maturity auction, a Commodity Murabahah Programme, a reverse repo tender, and conventional money market tenders. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Short-term rates are likely to remain steady next week with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) expected to offer tenders to absorb excess funds from the system.

For the just-ended holiday-shortened week, the overnight rate was quoted at 2.96 per cent, while the one-, two— and three-week rates stood at 3.02 per cent, 3.06 and 3.11 per cent, respectively.

The central bank intervened on a daily basis to mop up surplus liquidity by conducting range maturity auction tenders, Qard tenders, a Qard tender Islamic range maturity auction, a Commodity Murabahah Programme, a reverse repo tender, and conventional money market tenders.

It also called for Qard money market tenders and conventional money market tenders.

The total liquidity surplus for the week just ended declined to RM31.03 billion from RM35.26 billion in the conventional system on Friday, while in the Islamic system, it shed to RM5.51 billion from RM10.73 billion.

The benchmark three-month interbank rate stood at 3.43 per cent. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline