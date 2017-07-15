Steady short-term rates seen next week

Bank Negara intervened on a daily basis to mop up surplus liquidity by conducting range maturity auction tenders, Qard tenders, a Qard tender Islamic range maturity auction, a Commodity Murabahah Programme, a reverse repo tender, and conventional money market tenders. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Short-term rates are likely to remain steady next week with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) expected to offer tenders to absorb excess funds from the system.

For the just-ended holiday-shortened week, the overnight rate was quoted at 2.96 per cent, while the one-, two— and three-week rates stood at 3.02 per cent, 3.06 and 3.11 per cent, respectively.

The central bank intervened on a daily basis to mop up surplus liquidity by conducting range maturity auction tenders, Qard tenders, a Qard tender Islamic range maturity auction, a Commodity Murabahah Programme, a reverse repo tender, and conventional money market tenders.

It also called for Qard money market tenders and conventional money market tenders.

The total liquidity surplus for the week just ended declined to RM31.03 billion from RM35.26 billion in the conventional system on Friday, while in the Islamic system, it shed to RM5.51 billion from RM10.73 billion.

The benchmark three-month interbank rate stood at 3.43 per cent. — Bernama