Standard Chartered rolls out 20-week maternity leave in Malaysia

Standard Chartered will for the first time give 20 weeks of fully paid maternity leave to its employees. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia (Stanchart), today announced a roll out of a 20-week fully paid maternity leave, an enhanced employee benefits in line with Labour Day celebration.

It said the improved benefits a first in the banking industry, was part of the bank's focus to adapt to and support the changing requirements of the workforce.

In a statement today, Stanchart said as a part of the bank's family-friendly culture, male employees would enjoy two calendar weeks of paternity leave while new adoptive parents would also be entitled to a fully paid adoption leave of two calendar weeks, which is now extended to all employees of the bank, regardless of length of service.

Armed with the belief that flexibility was all about working differently and not about working more or less, the bank was also ramping up its flexible working practices, it said.

Employees were offered the option to work part time, choose flexible working hours, or work from home on selected days, subject to the nature of their roles and managers' approval, it added.

Head of Human Resource Florence Foo said in the pursuit of becoming a human bank, Standard Chartered was commemorating Labour Day by placing importance on its people.

“We are always looking to strengthen our staff welfare, as well as, to retain and groom talent.

“Internal studies carried out show that employee motivation has evolved, and that staff feel more motivated at work when they receive better support in the integration of their professional and personal lives,” she added. — Bernama