Spend more on R&D for high-value growth, economists tell Putrajaya

Senior economist for Asia at Euler Hermes-Allianz Research Mahamoud Islam speaks during a media briefing on Malaysia's 2017 economic outlook in Kuala Lumpur May 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Malaysian government should inject more funds into research and development (RnD) if it wants to become a high-value economy, senior economist for Asia at Euler Hermes-Allianz Research Mahamoud Islam said today.

As of now, the country remains trapped in a low-skilled economy and is still trailing behind countries like Taiwan and Singapore in terms of high value growth, he added.

“You need innovation,” Mahamoud said in his presentation on Malaysia’s 2017 economic outlook here.

“You have to invest more in RnD, then you can have a bigger market share because you have a more innovative-based industry,” he added.

Malaysia’s market share in the global high-skill and technology-intensive export trade stood below 1 per cent, according to data from World Bank and other official sources.

MORE TO COME