Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Spend more on R&D for high-value growth, economists tell Putrajaya

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Monday May 8, 2017
02:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘If Stormtroopers Were Malaysian’ parody goes viralThe Edit: ‘If Stormtroopers Were Malaysian’ parody goes viral

The Edit: ‘Malaysian Iceman’ among SE Asia’s most notorious narcosThe Edit: ‘Malaysian Iceman’ among SE Asia’s most notorious narcos

Cops nab man for criminal intimidation of Perlis MuftiCops nab man for criminal intimidation of Perlis Mufti

These are the nine elections to care about after France (VIDEO)These are the nine elections to care about after France (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Senior economist for Asia at Euler Hermes-Allianz Research Mahamoud Islam speaks during a media briefing on Malaysia's 2017 economic outlook in Kuala Lumpur May 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSenior economist for Asia at Euler Hermes-Allianz Research Mahamoud Islam speaks during a media briefing on Malaysia's 2017 economic outlook in Kuala Lumpur May 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Malaysian government should inject more funds into research and development (RnD) if it wants to become a high-value economy, senior economist for Asia at Euler Hermes-Allianz Research Mahamoud Islam said today.

As of now, the country remains trapped in a low-skilled economy and is still trailing behind countries like Taiwan and Singapore in terms of high value growth, he added.

“You need innovation,” Mahamoud said in his presentation on Malaysia’s 2017 economic outlook here.

“You have to invest more in RnD, then you can have a bigger market share because you have a more innovative-based industry,” he added.

Malaysia’s market share in the global high-skill and technology-intensive export trade stood below 1 per cent, according to data from World Bank and other official sources.

MORE TO COME 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline