Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Haze

Money

S&P retains negative outlook rating for UK over Brexit

Saturday April 29, 2017
07:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Remand on tahfiz school assistant warden extendedRemand on tahfiz school assistant warden extended

Tottenham to play 2017/18 home games at WembleyTottenham to play 2017/18 home games at Wembley

S&P retains negative outlook for UK, cites ‘significant risk’S&P retains negative outlook for UK, cites ‘significant risk’

North Korea fires missile hours after Tillerson attack in UNNorth Korea fires missile hours after Tillerson attack in UN

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

S&P said that although a stronger majority would give May more legitimacy and space to strike a “viable deal with the EU”, there are still risks surrounding 'both the election and the Brexit negotiations'. ― Reuters picS&P said that although a stronger majority would give May more legitimacy and space to strike a “viable deal with the EU”, there are still risks surrounding 'both the election and the Brexit negotiations'. ― Reuters picLONDON, April 29 — Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s yesterday retained its AA status with negative outlook for the United Kingdom, citing “significant risk” due to Brexit.

The agency also noted risk to London’s dominant financial sector, “which is a major contributor to employment and public receipts”.

It said Brexit will continue “to create challenging political and constitutional issues... especially if it results in a second referendum on Scottish independence or increases tensions around Northern Ireland”.

The vote to leave the European Union also led to a less predictable and less stable institutional and policy framework, “highlighted by the snap election called for June”, a statement said.

Prime Minister Theresa May took the country by surprise last week by calling for a general election to be held on June 8, hoping to increase her Conservative Party’s slim parliamentary majority.

She is seeking to shore up her mandate ahead of two years of gruelling negotiations over the country’s divorce from the EU.

S&P said that although a stronger majority would give May more legitimacy and space to strike a “viable deal with the EU”, there are still risks surrounding “both the election and the Brexit negotiations”. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline