S&P 500, Nasdaq eke out records as Apple gains

The broad-based S&P 500 finished up a hair at 2,399.38, while the Nasdaq Composite Index added less than 0.1 per cent at 2,399.38. Both narrowly topped Friday’s records.. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 9 — The S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged to fresh records yesterday following a strong gain by Apple as US stocks eked out gains following sluggish Chinese trade data.

Apple jumped 2.7 per cent following favourable comments about the company by the respected Warren Buffett, an Apple investor, in a broadcast interview.

But US stocks stayed within a tight range on the whole as investors digested centrist Emmanuel Macron’s election victory in France Sunday, which was expected.

Analysts said US markets were pressured by Chinese data showing slower export growth in April than in the previous month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced less than 0.1 per cent to 21,012.28.

Kate Spade & Co jumped 8.3 per cent after it reached a deal to be bought by Coach for US$2.4 billion (RM10.41 billion). Coach gained 4.8 per cent.

Tribune Media gained 5.2 per cent after agreeing to be acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group for US$3.9 billion. Sinclair lost 2.2 per cent.

Some pharmaceutical stocks fell with Eli Lilly dropping 2.2 per cent, Celgene 3.3 per cent and Mylan 1.4 per cent.

Tyson Foods fell 6.1 per cent after reporting a 21.4 per cent drop in second-quarter earnings to US$341 million. — AFP