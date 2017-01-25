South Korea, Malaysia agree to extend currency swap agreement

SEOUL, Jan 25 — South Korea's central bank said today it agreed with its Malaysian counterpart to extend an existing currency swap agreement between the two countries.

The new arrangement, unchanged from the previous pact that lets either country swap five trillion won for RM15 billion ringgit, will be valid from today to Jan 24, 2020, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

South Korea and Malaysia signed their first swap agreement in 2013, which was valid for three years. It was set to expire last October, but officials from both countries agreed to extend the swap last year in working-level talks, a Bank of Korea official told Reuters.

The BOK statement said this renewal of the agreement would help boost bilateral trade and financial cooperation. — Reuters