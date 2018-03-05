South-east Asia stocks fall as trade war fears dampen global risk appetite

Philippine stocks are down 1pc, pulled down by index heavyweights — File picSINGAPORE, March 5 — Most South-east Asian stock markets fell today, following weakness in Asian and global shares, after US President Donald Trump's pledge last week to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports sparked fears of a possible trade war.

Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliation, while the European Union said it would apply 25 per cent tariffs on about US$3.5 billion (RM billion) of imports from the United States if Trump carried out his threat.

China does not want a trade war with the United States but will defend its interests, a senior Chinese diplomat said on yesterday.

“On paper, net (steel) exporters such as China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan may hurt most (from the potential imposition of US tariff) while net importers such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines may in theory stand to gain,” Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Asia shares ex-Japan were 0.6 per cent lower.

In South-east Asia, Philippine stocks were down 1 per cent, as index heavyweights SM Investments and BDO Unibank lost 2.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

“It's more sentiment driven today,” said April Lee-Tan, head of research with the Manila-based COL Financial Inc, adding the Philippines would see minimal impact from the proposed tariffs as it is not a big exporter of steel.

Singapore shares were on track to post their fifth straight session of losses, as steel-related stocks weighed on the index.

Jardine Matheson was 1.6 per cent lower, while Keppel Corp shed 2.2 per cent.

Malaysia fell, with aluminium trader Press Metal Aluminium Holdings dragging down the index with a 10.2 per cent drop.

The country's January trade balance data is expected later in the day, with a Reuters poll showing expectation of an acceleration.

The Vietnam index, however, hit its highest since March 2007.

Real estate company Vingroup JSC rose as much as 3.2 per cent to a record high, while Vietjet Aviation JSC climbed as much as 3.7 per cent to touch a more than one-month high. — Reuters