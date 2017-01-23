South-east Asian stocks range-bound as investors await cues from US

Philippine stocks gain the most, by as much as 0.7 per cent, on the strength of the industrial and financial sectors. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Jan 23 — South-east Asian stock markets were range-bound today as cautious investors awaited cues from Wall Street after Donald Trump took office on Friday.

US stocks climbed on Friday as the president's comments buttressed hopes for potential protectionist trade policies.

In his inaugural address, Trump pledged to end what he called an "American carnage" of rusted factories and vowed to put “America first.”

Broader Asian peers remain resilient as Trump struck a protectionist stance but held back on negative surprises and refrained from labelling China as a currency manipulator for now, an accusation he made while campaigning.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent.

“Most Asian equities are up, but gains are limited. South-east Asian markets remain tentative, looking for further direction from the west, and (are) trying to get a feel of the Trump presidency,” said Manny Cruz, chief strategist at brokerage house AsiaSec Equities.

Philippines was the biggest gainer, rising as much as 0.7 per cent, bolstered by industrials and financial stocks.

Conglomerate SM Investments Corp gained 2.4 per cent and Metropolitan Bank and Trust rose 2.2 per cent.

Philippines made ties with China to cooperate on 30 projects worth $3.7 billion focusing on poverty reduction.

“Investors are looking at how the Trump presidency will affect trade in Asia, particularly China. Exports should be affected and there are a lot of export-driven markets in Asia such as Singapore and Malaysia,” said Manny Cruz.

Malaysia rose 0.5 per cent with multinational industrial company Sime Darby surging as much as 3.4 per cent to hit a 15-month high while telecom giant Telekom Malaysia gained 2.2 per cent.

Singapore stocks firmed up 0.3 per cent ahead of consumer price index data later in the day, which is expected to have edged higher from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, helped by gains in global oil prices.

Markets were also bolstered by firmer oil prices, up on successful implementation of output cuts by Opec.

Indonesia bucked the trend and remained steady, after falling as much as 0.5 per cent earlier, weighed down by healthcare stocks. — Reuters