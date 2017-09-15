South-east Asian stocks fall, N. Korea missile test sours sentiment

Philippine shares decline 0.3 per cent, retreating from a record closing high. —AFP picSINGAPORE, Sept 15 — Most South-east Asian stock markets edged down today, in line with broader Asia, as North Korea's latest missile launch caused a mild flutter among investors.

Pyongyang's missile flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido, further escalating tensions following North Korea's test of its most powerful nuclear bomb yet.

The missile launch came just days after the United Nations Security Council imposed new sanctions against North Korea over the nuclear test on Sept 3.

"Another day, another missile from North Korea. It would be wrong to say that markets are not taking any notice, but the relatively muted responses of JPY, and KRW and risk assets globally, suggest that a sense of fatigue on this belligerence is creeping in," ING analysts wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, US consumer inflation data rekindled expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

Philippine shares declined 0.3 per cent, retreating from a record closing high, with heavyweights SM Investments and property developer SM Prime Holdings sliding about 0.6 per cent each.

Singapore shares fell 0.2 per cent, weighed by financials, with top lender DBS Group giving up 1.2 per cent to touch its lowest in four months, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed about 1 per cent.

Indonesian shares edged down 0.2 per cent, paring early gains.

Indonesia's external trade returned to a surplus in August, led by growth in manufacturing and mining exports, producing the biggest surplus in more than five years, the statistics bureau said today.

Gains in Indonesia's basic materials stocks were more than offset by a slump in energy, consumer staples, and financial shares.

Paper products maker Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk PT , which surged 15.4 per cent, was the biggest gainer on the index, while Bank Central Asia, down 1.4 per cent, was the biggest drag.

The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.2 per cent. — Reuters