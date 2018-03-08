South-east Asia stocks rise on hopes of exemptions in US tariff plan

The Indonesian benchmark equity index is 0.3 per cent higher. — File picSINGAPORE, March 8 — Most South-east Asian stock markets rose in thin trade today, on news U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium may exclude some major trade partners, including Canada and Mexico, soothing fears of an impending trade war.

Worries of a trade war were rekindled yesterday after a free trade proponent at the Trump administration, Gary Cohn, announced his departure, sending markets down.

“... White House Press Secretary (Sarah Huckabee) Sanders did some damage control by suggesting that there are 'potential carve outs for Canada and Mexico based on national security, and possibly other countries as well...'” OCBC Bank said in a note.

Risk appetite, however, continues to be lower on the implications of the proposed tariff, it added.

In South-east Asia, Singapore shares led the gains with a 0.8 per cent increase, buoyed by top banks.

United Overseas Bank, DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose between 0.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent.

The Indonesian benchmark equity index, which dropped more than 2 per cent in the previous session, was 0.3 per cent higher. Bank Central Asia boosted the index the most, ahead of annual results later in the day.

Telekom Indonesia logged gains of 1.5 per cent.

An index of the country's most liquid stocks rose as much as 1.3 per cent.

The Thai index fell for a seventh straight session, as energy stocks slumped. PTT Pcl and IRPC Pcl slipped 0.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Philippine stocks lost 0.6 percent, as financial stocks such as BDO Unibank and Ayala Corp shed over 2 per cent each.

Asia shares excluding Japan were 0.8 per cent higher. — Reuters