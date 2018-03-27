South-east Asia stocks rise as US-China trade worries ease, Vietnam hits record

Vietnam shares surge as much as 1.4 per cent, buoyed by financials, to hit a new high. — File picSINGAPORE, March 27 — South-east Asian stock markets rose today, with Vietnam scaling an all-time peak, as reports of US-China trade negotiations and the Chinese premier's pledge to ease access for US businesses eased fears of a trade war.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang yesterday said China would treat foreign and domestic firms equally, would not force foreign firms to transfer technology and would strengthen intellectual property rights.

Li's pledge followed a Wall Street Journal report that said Washington asked Beijing in a letter last week to cut a tariff on US autos, buy more US-made semiconductors and give US firms greater access to the Chinese financial sector.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listed steps they want China to take in a letter to Liu He, a newly appointed vice premier who oversees China's economy, the Journal said, quoting sources with knowledge of the matter.

Asian shares climbed, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising over 1 per cent, its second gain in five sessions.

Indonesian shares rose 0.6 per cent after three straight sessions of losses, with financials driving the benchmark.

The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.6 per cent.

“Composition of financials in Indonesia is about 29 per cent of the total market cap. Think most likely investors look at financials as the first to sell when market is turbulent, but are also the first to be bought when there is any kind of rebound in the market,” Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

Bank Central Asia Tbk was the top contributor to the index, rising as much as 2.2 per cent.

Vietnam shares surged as much as 1.4 per cent, buoyed by financials.

Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam was the biggest boost to the benchmark, rising as much as 3.8 per cent to hit a record.

Singapore Shares rose 0.5 per cent and was set to break a four-session losing run.

Financials led the charge, with DBS Group Holdings rising as much as 1.5 per cent, its first rise in four sessions.

Philippine shares rose 0.3 per cent, buoyed mainly by financials and real estate stocks.

Ayala Land rose 1.4 per cent and was the top boost to the index.

Thai shares rose 0.3 per cent, boosted by financials. — Reuters