South-east Asia stocks mark time ahead of Fed meeting

Vietnam shares are up to 1.5 per cent after a sharp drop in the previous session. — File picSINGAPORE, Dec 12 — Most South-east Asian stock markets marked time today with investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting for cues about the world's largest economy, while Vietnam shares rose up to 1.5 per cent after a sharp drop in the previous session.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting that will end tomorrow, which could lead to foreign fund outflows from emerging markets.

Capital outflows from emerging markets may accelerate especially since the United States is poised to raise its interest rates again, said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities.

Singapore shares fell 0.4 per cent after two days of sharp gains with index heavyweight Jardine Matheson Holdings being the top loser.

The FTSE Straits Times Index climbed more than 2 per cent in the previous two sessions, and over 20 per cent this year as of yesterday's close.

DBS Bank said it remains optimistic about the city-state's economic growth, expecting headline GDP growth to hover around 3 per cent in the next two years.

"Drivers of the economy could interchange, with services likely to take a commanding position in the coming years. The global environment will be conducive for small, trade-dependent economies, such as Singapore, but development in China will be key to watch," DBS said in a research note.

Philippine shares were down after three straight sessions of gains. BDO Unibank and SM Investments Corp were the biggest drags, shedding 2 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

The country's trade deficit widened to a record US$2.84 billion (RM11.6 billion)in October, while the jobless rate fell to 5 per cent, data showed.

Malaysian shares were marginally higher, while Thai shares gave up early gains to trade lower.

Malaysia's industrial production in October rose 3.4 per cent from a year earlier, slowing in pace for the second straight month.

In Vietnam, brewers Sabeco and Habeco were the biggest boost. Both stocks surged 7 per cent each.

A unit of Singapore's Thai Beverage has emerged as the only prospective bidder for state-owned shares in Sabeco that has declared that it could lead to it owning 25 per cent or more of Vietnam's biggest brewer.

Thai Beverage is expected to make an announcement on its bid later in the day. — Reuters