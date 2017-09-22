South-east Asia stocks largely down on renewed N. Korea concerns

The Jakarta market is said to be eyeing Bank of Indonesia's policy rate decision today (September 22, 2017). — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 22 — Most South-east Asian stock markets fell today in line with broader Asia, as investor sentiment took a hit following a report that North Korea could conduct another hydrogen bomb test.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said he believes the country could consider a nuclear test on an "unprecedented scale" in the Pacific Ocean, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up earlier gains and was last down 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings downgraded China's long-term sovereign credit rating yesterday, citing increasing risks from its rapid build-up of debt.

"Credit ratings are very lagging indicators. Moody's and Fitch already downgraded in May for the same reason. Markets have already factored that in, so it's not a very big surprise," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

Indonesian shares fell as much as 0.4 per cent, weighed down by consumer staples and telecom services stocks

"The market is eyeing Bank of Indonesia's policy rate decision today. If they do lower the rate, there could be a reversal of this trend, which is in the red," Shim said.

The central bank, which surprised the market with a rate cut last month, is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged today, a Reuters poll showed.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk PT fell 1.1 percent and Unilever Indonesia Tbk declined by 2.1 per cent.

The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.6 per cent.

Singapore shares extended falls into a fourth session, shedding as much as 0.4 per cent to their lowest in a week.

Financial and real estate stocks were among the biggest losers, with DBS Group Holdings, the city-state's top lender, declining 0.1 per cent and CapitaLand Trust shedding 1.2 per cent.

Malaysia's stock market was closed for a local holiday. — Reuters