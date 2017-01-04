South-east Asia stocks higher, Philippines up nearly 2pc

Traders throw confetti as they celebrate the end of trading for year 2016 at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Makati, Metro Manila December 29, 2016. — Reuters pic MANILA, Jan 4 — South-east Asian stock markets, except Indonesia, rose today as investors took cues from a rally on Wall Street and European markets overnight which were boosted by upbeat factory activity data in the United States and the euro zone.

US factory activity accelerated to a two-year high in December, while construction spending hit a 10-1/2-year high in November. In the euro zone, manufacturing activity hit the fastest pace in more than five years in December.

In South-east Asia, Philippine shares rose as much as two per cent to its highest in more than three weeks, led by industrial and financial stocks.

Ayala Corp rose more than three per cent to its highest in more than a month, while SM Prime Holdings Inc gained as much as 3.7 per cent.

Investor sentiment also ticked up after local media reported that President Rodrigo Duterte was likely to take a close look at the issue of raising pensions under the Social Security System, as any hike would increase the unfunded liabilities of the insurance programme if not accompanied by higher contributions.

“This was one of his campaign promises and this will show that not all campaign promises become reality after the president actually sits in office and actually analyses different problems,” said Joseph Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc.

Singapore stocks rose as much as 0.8 per cent, their best intraday percentage gain since Nov 30, with consumer shares and financials pushing up the index.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd each gained more than one per cent, while Singapore Airlines Ltd added 0.3 per cent.

Thai stocks were up as much as 0.9 per cent, extending gains into a seventh straight session, to hit their highest in nearly five months.

Malaysia rose 0.5 per cent, while Vietnam stocks climbed to its highest in more than two weeks. — Reuters