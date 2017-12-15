South-east Asia stocks fall, Philippines down more than 1pc

Indonesian shares retreat from a record closing high in the previous session, weighed down by financials and telecom stocks. — File pic SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — South-east Asian stock markets fell today, tracking Asian shares and Wall Street which slipped overnight on concerns over potential roadblocks to US, tax reform, with the Philippine index down more than 1 per cent on profit-taking.

Congressional Republicans reached a deal on final tax legislation, but the conservative party faces opposition from within as some Senators remained unsettled about their support for the bill.

Asian shares dropped as much as 0.6 per cent, their sharpest intraday percentage loss in over a week, while major US stock indexes fell, with the S&P 500 down the most in a month.

In South-east Asia, Philippines fell as much as 1.2 per cent, marking its biggest intraday percentage decline in two weeks, with index heavyweight SM Investments Corp down as much as 3.4 per cent.

“It could be profit-taking from yesterday's rapid rise,” said Fio Dejesus, an analyst with RCBC Securities in Manila.

The Philippine index, which has risen a net 4.7 per cent in the last eight sessions, rose more than 1.2 per cent yesterday after the Congress approved a much awaited tax-reform bill. It is on track to end the week 0.7 per cent higher.

Indonesian shares retreated from a record closing high in the previous session, weighed down by financials and telecom stocks, but are on track for a ninth week of gains in 11.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell as much as 1 per cent.

Singapore hit a one-week low, and is likely to finish the week marginally lower.

Financials accounted for most of the losses on the index, with top lenders United Overseas Bank Ltd, DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp falling between 0.8 per cent and 2 per cent. — Reuters