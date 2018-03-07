South-east Asia stocks fall on renewed trade war concerns

Singapore shares lose 0.8 per cent as top lenders DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank fall over 1 per cent each. — AFP picSINGAPORE, March 7 — Most South-east Asian stock markets fell today, tracking broader Asian peers, after a free trade proponent in US President Donald Trump's administration resigned, rekindling fears Trump would press ahead with his protectionist policy.

The departure of economic adviser Gary Cohn sparked renewed worries Trump may go ahead with his proposed import tariffs on steel and aluminium, and comes after markets rose in the previous session on the assumption that growing pressure may force the US president to rethink the plan.

Trump, however, stuck to his stance, warning the European Union that it would get hit with a “big tax” for not treating the United States well when it comes to trade.

“While the world appears to be in a safer place this morning due to the denuclearisation olive branch offered by North Korea, the market is no less safe from the wrath of Trump's trade policies,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.

Officials in the United States, South Korea, Japan and China, however, responded with caution and guarded optimism to North Korea's apparent willingness to halt nuclear tests, following months of insults and threats of war between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In South-east Asia, Singapore shares lost 0.8 per cent, as top lenders DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank fell over 1 per cent each. The market ended yesterday up 1.6 per cent.

The Malaysian index fell ahead of a policy meeting by its central bank later in the day, where it is expected to stand pat on rates.

Indonesia dropped 0.7 per cent, with conglomerate Astra International hitting its lowest in four months and coal miner Adaro Energy shedding as much as 4.7 per cent.

Asia shares ex-Japan were down 0.3 per cent. — Reuters