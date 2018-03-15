South-east Asia stocks fall on looming worries of US-China trade spat

Philippine shares hit a more than three-month low on broad-based losses. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, March 15 — Most South-east Asian stock markets lost ground today, tracking Wall Street overnight, as trade war fears intensified on reports U.S. President Donald Trump would seek fresh tariffs on imports from China.

Yesterday, a White House spokeswoman said the Trump administration is pressing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by US$100 billion (RM390 billion), without specifying how it should be narrowed.

The surplus-cutting goal may be met by increased purchases of US products such as soybeans or aircraft, or if China makes major changes to its industrial policies, cuts subsidies to state-owned enterprises or further reduces steel and aluminium capacity.

The tariffs on up to US$60 billion of Chinese imports will target the technology and telecommunications sectors, two people who had discussed the issue with the Trump administration said on Tuesday.

The three major US indexes slipped by as much as 1 per cent yesterday, while Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 0.5 per cent as investors moved to bonds.

In South-east Asia, Philippine shares hit a more than three-month low, on broad-based losses. BDO Unibank fell as much as 2.3 per cent.

Malaysia fell as much as 0.6 per cent, weighed down by consumer staples and financials. Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd fell as much as 11.4 per cent.

The Singapore index lost 0.6 per cent, hurt by losses in financials and industrials. Lenders DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd fell between 0.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

The Indonesian benchmark slipped as much as 0.9 per cent to its lowest since early January, on weakness in financials and telecom stocks.

Telekomunikasi Indonesia's fell 1.7 per cent, weighing the most on the index.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks lost 0.7 per cent.

Thai shares rose on strong performance in energy stocks and financials. Oil and gas company PTT PCL gained up to 0.7 per cent. — Reuters