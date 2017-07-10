South-east Asia mostly lower, Singapore up tracking Wall Street

Singapore stocks are up after Wall Street closed on a high note last week. — AFP picSINGAPORE, July 10 — Most South-east Asian stock markets edged lower today in lacklustre trade, in the absence of immediate catalysts, but Singapore rose after Wall Street closed on a high note last week.

On a broader scale, there may be lingering rebalancing flows away from emerging market yield plays after the recent slew of rhetoric from central banks, said Emmanuel Ng, a strategist at OCBC Bank, Singapore.

Philippine shares fell as much as 0.5 per cent, weighed down by a 2.6 per cent decline in index heavyweight PLDT Inc, which hit its lowest in nearly six weeks. PLDT was headed for its fourth straight session of losses.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5 per cent today, after US stocks climbed in the previous session on the heels of a payrolls report that gave investors more confidence in the strength of the US economy.

Singapore rose as much as 0.6 per cent, lifted by financial stocks, with DBS Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd gaining as much as 1.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

Malaysian shares declined as much as 0.3 per cent to its lowest in more than two months. Petronas Chemicals Group was the biggest drag on the index, falling as much as 2.4 per cent to a six-month low, while Genting Bhd fell 2.3 per cent.

Indonesia fell 0.3 per cent to a near three-week low after trading on the main index was delayed by an hour due to a technical error.

Vietnam fell 0.8 per cent to its lowest since June 28, led by energy and financial stocks.

Thailand was closed for a holiday. — Reuters