Smokeless tobacco market heating up in Japan (VIDEO)

TOKYO, Aug 5 ― British American Tobacco, Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco are racing to take advantage of their biggest growth opportunity in decades.

Smokeless heated-tobacco devices are taking off in Japan, and global sales are forecast to mushroom to US$15.4 billion (RM65.9 billion) by 2021. ― Bloomberg

