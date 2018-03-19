SME Corp to organise HUB 2018 to boost cashless transactions

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp) will be organising the first Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Gathering 2018 (Hub 2018) carnival, to be held March 30-31, 2018.

The event aims to encourage Bumiputera entrepreneurs to adopt information and communications technology (ICT) in their businesses, especially following the emergence of financial technology.

SME Corp Chairman, Tan Sri Dr Mohamed Al Amin Abdul Majid, said visitors and exhibitors would have to use the e-wallet application (app) to conduct any transactions during the carnival.

They would have to also download a special app, ‘HUB 2018’, to obtain the event’s programme and a map of the booths throughout the event, he said.

“This is to ensure that the small and medium enterprise (SME) businessmen’s mindsets are open to digitalisation, and they are forced to adopt cashless transactions for this carnival,” he said this to reporters during a briefing on HUB 2018.

Mohamed Al Amin said over 20,000 entrepreneurs, future entrepreneurs, members of various associations and the public was expected to attend the carnival, which would see participation from business chambers and business associations from various industries.

“Currently, 12,000 people have registered to attend the first day of the carnival. The event would be featuring more than 250 exhibition booths and 50 food trucks,” he said.

According to SME Corp’s data, 89 per cent of SMEs have adopted ICT in their business.

However, during the third quarter of 2017 (3Q17), it was found that only 28 per cent of SMEs had adopted e-commerce, a small rise compared to the 27.2 per cent recorded during 1Q17.

Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Hafsah Hashim,said following the slow rise in ICT adoption among SMEs, SME Corp had implemented various initiatives to boost online activities among the SMEs.

Asked on the grants or special loans, she said, the agency had submitted a proposal on the establishment of a special grant to encourage the SMEs to adopt cashless transactions, but the government was still deliberating on the matter.

“We expect online sales to increase to 30 per cent by year-end,” she said, adding that the figure was based on the number of SMEs involved in the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ).

“We had initially aimed for 1,500 SMEs to take part in the DFTZ, but to-date, 1,972 entrepreneurs have signed up, so we have also revised our target to 10,000 SMEs,” she added. — Bernama