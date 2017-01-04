Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:14 am GMT+8

Singapore’s Raffles Country Club to make way for high speed rail development

Wednesday January 4, 2017
01:22 PM GMT+8

The Raffles Country Club in a screen capture from Google Maps.The Raffles Country Club in a screen capture from Google Maps.SINGAPORE, Jan 4 — The land that Raffles Country Club sits on in the Tuas area will be acquired for the upcoming Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR), the club announced on its website today.

The club, one of Singapore's oldest, will need to hand the 143ha site over to the Singapore Land Authority by July 31, 2018 — 10 years before its 30-year lease is due to expire.

The Raffles Country Club is located at Tuas, and bordered by the Tengeh Reservoir and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

This is the second country club the government is acquiring for the 350km-long HSR, which is projected to start operations by 2026. In May 2015, the government said it would take over the land that Jurong Country Club sits on in Jurong East for the terminus of the HSR. — TODAY

