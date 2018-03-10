Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Singapore to ratify CPTPP agreement soonest, says PM Lee

Saturday March 10, 2018
01:26 PM GMT+8

Representatives of members of Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal wave as they pose for an official picture after the signing agreement ceremony in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. — Reuters pic Representatives of members of Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal wave as they pose for an official picture after the signing agreement ceremony in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, March 10 — Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong said the republic would ratify the newly-signed Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreement expeditiously.

In his latest Facebook update today, he said Singapore would work closely with its CPTPP partners to improve lives for all the peoples.

On March 8, Singapore signed the revised version of the TPP in Santiago, Chile, together with Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, and Vietnam.

“The CPTPP is a significant achievement. At a time of rising nationalism, protectionism, and threat of trade wars, the 11 nations showed we know how to make a win-win deal.

“I am grateful to our friends in Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, and Vietnam for their commitment to this project,” Lee wrote.

He said Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe provided the leadership and deftly steered the CPTPP to the finish line. — Bernama

