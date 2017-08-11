Singapore Q2 GDP growth revised up to 2.2pc, beats forecasts

Joggers run past as the skyline of Singapore's financial district is seen in the background in this April 21, 2014 file photo. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell after the government softened its 2015 outlook. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, Aug 11 — Singapore’s economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the second quarter and more than analysts had expected, helped by a stronger services sector and manufacturing.

The economy grew 2.2 per cent in April-June from the previous three months on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement this morning.

The government’s initial estimate, released on July 14, had shown that the economy grew 0.4 per cent from the previous quarter.

Gross domestic product expanded 2.9 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier. The advance estimate was growth of 2.5 per cent.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected second-quarter GDP growth to be revised up only slightly to 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, and 2.6 per cent year-on-year.

The ministry said it has revised its growth forecast for this year to a range of 2.0 to 3.0 per cent.

Its previous official forecast was 1.0 to 3.0 per cent. — Reuters