Singapore Nov factory output expands at fastest pace in over two years

Tourists pose for selfies and photos with the statue of a Merlion along Marina Bay near the skyline of the central business district in Singapore. Picture released July 31, 2015. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Dec 23 — Singapore’s industrial production in November expanded at its fastest annual pace since March 2014, buoyed by strong electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed today.

Manufacturing output in November jumped 11.9 per cent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 1.6 per cent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 6.1 per cent in November, its strongest since January this year.

The median forecast was for a contraction of 2 per cent. — Reuters