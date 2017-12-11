Singapore market firms, telecoms weigh on Philippine index

Singapore shares gain as much as 0.7 per cent, on course to extend Friday's 1.1 pe rcent gain. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Dec 11 — Most South-east Asian stock markets edged higher today, with Singapore building on steep gains in the previous session, while the Philippines slipped as competition concerns weighed on telecom shares.

Asian stocks firmed, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 per cent, hovering above a recent two-month low amid optimism about global growth after the strong USpayrolls data on Friday.

“Asian currencies have been trading higher compared with the US dollar for the past several weeks, so there's anticipation that Asian equities will be preferred over other markets, particularly those in the West,” said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila.

Shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd rose as much as 2.6 per cent, their biggest intraday spike in over seven months.

The city-state's top taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp was the best performer on the index, climbing as much as 4.7 per cent after it said on Friday it would buy a 51 per cent stake in a unit of Uber. .

Meanwhile, the Philippine index fell as much as 0.3 per cent, with a drop in telecom stocks overshadowing a Fitch Ratings upgrade to the country's credit rating.

Fitch upgraded Philippines' credit rating to “BBB” from “BBB-,” citing the nation's “strong and consistent” macroeconomic performance and sound policies supporting high and sustainable growth rates.

Telecom stocks weighed on the index, with top operators PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom Inc falling as much as 4 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, after the government indicated a Chinese company could enter the telecom market.

Officials of the Philippine government said yesterday that China Telecom Corp could become the nation's third telecoms player, as the government looks to stir up competition in an effort to boost notoriously poor services.

Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.4 per cent to their highest in over a week, ahead of October's retail sales data due later in the day.

Conglomerate Astra International Tbk was the biggest boost to the index, up as much as 1.5 per cent.

Shares on the Vietnam index dropped as much as 1.5 per cent to their lowest in over two weeks, as the financial and industrial sectors fell. — Reuters