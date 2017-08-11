Singapore June retail sales rise 1.9pc from year earlier

Tourists and a wedding couple from overseas take photos along the Marina Bay in the backdrop of the financial district of Singapore March 10, 2015. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 11 — Singapore’s retail sales in June rose from a year earlier, helped by strength in department store sales, data showed today.

Total retail sales for the month were up 1.9 per cent on year, after having risen by a revised 0.8 per cent year-on-year in May, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Retail sales at department stores rose 7.3 per cent in June from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 0.5 per cent in June after a revised 1.1 per cent contraction in May. — Reuters