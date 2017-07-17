Singapore June exports rise 8.2pc

Exports rose a higher-than-expected at 8.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, data from trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) showed today. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, July 17 — Singapore’s annual non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew for the first time in two months in June, thanks to an extended uptick in electronics sales on the back of improving global demand.

Exports rose a higher-than-expected at 8.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, data from trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) showed today. A Reuters poll predicted an expansion of 4.1 per cent.

In May, non-oil exports grew a revised 0.4 per cent from a year earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports in June declined 2.7 per cent after rising a revised 9.4 per cent in May. The poll projected 2.1 per cent drop in June.

Electronics sector exports — a major driver of shipments in recent months — rose 5.4 per cent in June 5.4 year-on-year. — Reuters