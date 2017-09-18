Singapore exports jump 17pc year-on-year

NODX rose 17 per cent year-on-year last month, extending the 7.6 per cent growth in the preceding month, International Enterprise (IE) Singapore said today.

NODX rose 17 per cent year-on-year last month, extending the 7.6 per cent growth in the preceding month, International Enterprise (IE) Singapore said today. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the Republic’s exports to grow 11.8 per cent year-on-year, buoyed by continued strength in global demand for electronics.

Shipment of electronics expanded by 21.7 per cent in August, following the 15.3 per cent growth in the previous month, helped by integrated circuits, integrated circuit parts and disk media products.

Non-electronic NODX rose by 15 per cent last month, following the 4.4 per cent growth in the previous month, helped by non-monetary gold, petrochemicals and specialised machinery.

Nodx to the top 10 markets expanded in August, with the exception of Taiwan. The largest contributors to the Nodx increase were China, Hong Kong and South Korea. — TODAY