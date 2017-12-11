Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Singapore Exchange to hike derivatives trading fees starting 2018

Monday December 11, 2017
The hike would be the exchange's first fee change in 15 years. — Reuters picThe hike would be the exchange's first fee change in 15 years. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Dec 11 — Singapore Exchange Ltd plans to increase its trading fees for derivatives by up to ten times starting next year, the Financial Times reported today.

Annual fees paid by proprietary trading members including international banks and individual traders are expected to jump to as high as S$25,000 (RM75,361) from S$2,000, the FT said, citing a person involved in the process.

The hike would be the exchange's first fee change in 15 years, the FT reported.

Singapore Exchange did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. — Reuters

