Simpanan Shariah 2017 sees take-up of RM59b as of December 23

A contributor of the Employees Provident Fund changing the conventional EPF savings to Shariah compliance savings at the Bukit Tinggi EPF office August 8, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) says as of Dec 23, 2016, RM59.03 billion of the initial RM100 billion fund allocated for the Simpanan Shariah 2017 had been taken up.

In a statement today, it said 635,037 members had switched to the Simpanan Shariah, with the majority at 99.41 per cent, being Muslims.

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said for Simpanan Shariah 2018, the board had allocated RM50 billion as a further injection.

“We had anticipated that at least half the initial RM100 billion fund would be taken up and are truly encouraged by the latest statistics. We are on a good track of growing our investment in Shariah assets.

“About 45 per cent of EPF’s total investment assets are already Shariah compliant. We expect to grow these assets by at least RM25 billion a year on average,” he said.

Simpanan Shariah was introduced in August 2016 as an option for members who wished to convert their current conventional EPF savings to one that is managed and invested in accordance with the Shariah principles.

Members who wish to switch to Simpanan Shariah 2018 may do so before Dec 24, 2017. — Bernama