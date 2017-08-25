Sime Darby’s Q4 profit slides on weak industrial, logistics segments

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, the world's largest oil palm planter by land size, announced today its fourth-quarter net profit more than halved on weak performances at its industrial and logistics segments.

The conglomerate, whose interests include plantations, properties and motors, recorded a net profit of RM571 million for the quarter ended June, down from RM1.2 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM8.2 billion, versus RM7.7 billion last year.

Sime Darby is aiming to deconsolidate and list the plantation and property businesses separately by the fourth quarter of the year.

“The group's fresh fruit bunch production is expected to be stronger in the second half of 2017 compared to 2016, due to improved weather conditions,” Sime Darby said in a statement. It said expected crude palm oil prices of between RM2,500 to RM2,700 per tonne and improved production bodes well for the performance of the plantation division.

Benchmark palm oil prices were last down 1.01 per cent at RM2,749 a tonne.

The group reported its quarterly results during the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange's midday break. Its shares were trading 0.54 per cent lower before the break, underperforming the benchmark index which was down 0.4 per cent. ― Reuters