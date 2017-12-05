Sime Darby to show modest 2018 revenue growth

Sime Darby Bhd is expected to register a modest revenue growth of five per cent in financial year ending June 30, 2018. — File pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB) expects Sime Darby Bhd (SDB) to register a modest revenue growth by five per cent in its financial year ending June 30, 2018 (FY18) underpinned by a 17 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the industrial division.

In a note today, the investment bank said, the revenue growth in the industrial division would be led by the Australasia region, which has seen progressive demand recovery due to better coal prices.

“We also expect revenue growth in the China/HK region by 14 per cent year-on-year (yoy), whereby demand is expected to come from the construction sector.

“Together, these will more than offset the weaker Singapore region where we expect a 15 per cent yoy decline in revenue to account for still a challenging outlook for the oil and gas and marine sectors,” it said.

Maybank IB said SDB's motors segment revenue would likely post a two per cent yoy decline mainly to account for lower volumes at its Vietnamese operations, which SDB intended to exit, as well as Australia and New Zealand operations where the group has ceased its Peugeot and Citroen dealerships to focus on truck-related marques.

However, despite revenue growth, Maybank IB expected SDB's core earnings to be weaker by 24 per cent yoy, accounting for absence of a chunky interest income from discontinued operations which were in FY16/FY17 books.

It said SDB would likely maintain its dividend policy and pay out at least 50 per cent of net earnings.

“We have assumed a 65 per cent dividend payout ratio in our forecasts for FY18-FY20, translating to yields of three per cent per annum for FY18-20 based on yesterday’s closing of RM2.30,” it said.

As at 10.45am, SDB eased four sen to RM2.26, with 4.78 million units traded. — Bernama