Sime Darby announces new board members, senior managers for two units

Sime Darby said the board members of both companies comprised individuals selected and appointed based on industry experience, acumen and integrity with some who served Sime Darby in various capacities. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Sime Darby Bhd today announced new members for the boards of directors and senior leadership for Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and Sime Darby Property Bhd

In a statement today, Sime Darby said, the board members of both companies comprised individuals selected and appointed based on industry experience, acumen and integrity with some who served Sime Darby in various capacities.

Similarly, the senior managers were appointed after taking into consideration the wide range of needs for both companies, it said.

Chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Othman, said the new members of both boards and the senior management had the experience and expertise to spearhead the businesses in these challenging times and were confident to grow the companies into stronger entities.

“The announcement of an additional board member for both companies will be made soon,” he said.

The group said it has appointed Abdul Ghani as Chairman of Sime Darby Plantation and Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh as Executive Deputy Chairman/Managing Director.

Other Directors included Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif, Datuk Mohd Nizam Zainordin, Zainal Abidin Jamal, Tan Sri Yusof Basiran, Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan, Muhammad Lutfi, Datuk Che Abdullah @ Rashidi Che Omar and Tan Ting Min, it said.

The senior management are Datuk Franki Anthony Dass (Chief Adviser and Value Officer), Renaka Ramachandran (Chief Financial Officer), Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha (Chief Operating Officer (COO) — Upstream), Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad (COO — Downstream), Simon Lord (Chief Sustainability Officer) and Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam (Head, Research and Development), it said,

For Sime Darby Property, the group said, it has appointed Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar as Chairman, Datuk Sri Amrin Awaluddin (Managing Director) and Datuk Tong Poh Keow (Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer).

Other Directors appointed were Datuk Rohana Tan Sri Mahmood, Tengku Datuk Seri Ahmad Shah Alhaj ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj, Datuk Johan Ariffin, Datuk Jaganath Derek Steven Sabapathy, Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Johan Mohammad Raslan and Datin Nor Azah Mohamed Razali, it said.

For senior management, the group said, Datuk Wan Hashimi Albakri Wan Ahmad Amin Jaffri has been appointed Chief Operating/Transformation Officer and Tan Kok Heng as Chief Executive Officer of Sime Darby Real Estate Management and Head of Property Investment.

Other senior management included Zaharudin Sa’at (Senior General Manager, Township Development), Chong Chee On (Senior General Manager, Development Services) and Clare Louise Kenny Tipton (Chief Marketing and Sales Officer). — Bernama