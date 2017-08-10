Sim Kheng Boon appointed CEO of development bank of Sarawak

KUCHING, Aug 10 — The Sarawak Chief Minister’s (CM) Office today announced the appointment of Sim Kheng Boon as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the newly-formed Sarawak Development Bank Bhd (Dbos) effective Aug 1, 2017.

Following the appointment of the CEO and other professionals in his core team, Dbos will be ready to commence operation by Jan 1, 2018, said the statement released here today.

It said Sim, 62, will be fully supported by the Board of DBOS comprising of its Chairman, Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, who is also Sarawak State Secretary, and members; Sharkawi Alis, Christopher Adrian and Datuk Laura Lee Ngien Hion.

Sim is a Sarawakian who graduated with a Degree of Commerce (Hons) from the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

He is also an associate member of Asian Institute of Chartered Banker.

He has more than 30 years of extensive experience and skill in the financial industry and is a recognised and reputable corporate figure in the industry.

Sim served as Executive Director, East Malaysia of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd from 2012 to 2015 and also served with AmBank AmInvestment Bank Bhd for almost 30 years.

His last position with the bank was as Director, Sarawak Region.

He joined AmInvestment Bank in 1983 in line functions and later promoted to key managerial positions with significant leadership roles.

“During his tenure with Ambank Group, he was instrumental in grooming Sarawak–based companies for public listing, besides providing corporate advisory services in fund-raising via capital markets, corporate structuring as well as financial advisory on mergers of acquisitions,” the CM’s Office said.

In addition, Sim served as an Independent Director of Zecon Bhd before his retirement recently. — Bernama