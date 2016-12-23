Short-term rates to remain steady

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM37.29 billion in the conventional system and RM10.47 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will call for a range maturity auction (RMA) money market tender valued at RM5 billion for six to 31 days, a repo tender of RM1 billion for 62 days and an Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) of RM3.5 billion for six to 31 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM31.3 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM7 billion overnight Qard. — Bernama