Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 1:26 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates to remain steady

Friday December 23, 2016
10:04 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Al-Madinah confident varsity will stay open after meeting ministryAl-Madinah confident varsity will stay open after meeting ministry

The Edit: Bjork hits out at ‘sexist’ music criticsThe Edit: Bjork hits out at ‘sexist’ music critics

The Edit: Pitt slams Jolie for risking kids’ privacyThe Edit: Pitt slams Jolie for risking kids’ privacy

EPL clears Chelsea for not reporting sex abuse claimsEPL clears Chelsea for not reporting sex abuse claims

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system. 

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM37.29 billion in the conventional system and RM10.47 billion in Islamic funds. 

BNM will call for a range maturity auction (RMA) money market tender valued at RM5 billion for six to 31 days, a repo tender of RM1 billion for 62 days and an Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) of RM3.5 billion for six to 31 days. 

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM31.3 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM7 billion overnight Qard. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline