Short-term rates to remain steady with BNM intervention

The central bank will conduct a Range Maturity Auction tender of RM8.0 billion for two to 63 days, two Qard tenders comprising RM1.8 billion for seven days and RM920 million for 14 days and reverse repo tender of RM180 million for 30 days. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It estimated today’s liquidity at RM37.49 billion in the conventional system and RM12.26 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a Range Maturity Auction tender of RM8.0 billion for two to 63 days, two Qard tenders comprising RM1.8 billion for seven days and RM920 million for 14 days and reverse repo tender of RM180 million for 30 days.

At 4pm, the central bank will conduct up to RM29.7 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM9.5 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama