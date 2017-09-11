Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates to remain steady with BNM intervention

Monday September 11, 2017
09:53 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Daniel Radcliffe’s survival skills are tested in ‘Jungle’The Edit: Daniel Radcliffe’s survival skills are tested in ‘Jungle’

Froome adds Vuelta to four Le Tour titles and joins cycling greatsFroome adds Vuelta to four Le Tour titles and joins cycling greats

The Edit: ‘It’ smashes box office recordsThe Edit: ‘It’ smashes box office records

The Edit: Good bites near Muzium Negara MRTThe Edit: Good bites near Muzium Negara MRT

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The central bank will conduct a Range Maturity Auction tender of RM8.0 billion for two to 63 days, two Qard tenders comprising RM1.8 billion for seven days and RM920 million for 14 days and reverse repo tender of RM180 million for 30 days. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe central bank will conduct a Range Maturity Auction tender of RM8.0 billion for two to 63 days, two Qard tenders comprising RM1.8 billion for seven days and RM920 million for 14 days and reverse repo tender of RM180 million for 30 days. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It estimated today’s liquidity at RM37.49 billion in the conventional system and RM12.26 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a Range Maturity Auction tender of RM8.0 billion for two to 63 days, two Qard tenders comprising RM1.8 billion for seven days and RM920 million for 14 days and reverse repo tender of RM180 million for 30 days.

At 4pm, the central bank will conduct up to RM29.7 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM9.5 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline