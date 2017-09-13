Short-term rates to remain steady on BNM intervention

The central bank will conduct four conventional money market tenders comprising RM2 billion each for seven days and 30 days, respectively. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It estimated today’s liquidity at RM32.51 billion in the conventional system and RM11.85 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct four conventional money market tenders comprising RM2 billion each for seven days and 30 days, respectively, and RM1.5 billion each for 14 days and 21 days, respectively, and a RM1 billion Commodity Murabahah Programme for 30 days.

It also will call for Qard tenders of RM800 million for seven days, RM1.5 billion for 14 days and RM1 billion for 21 days.

At 4pm, the central bank will conduct up to RM25.5 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM7.6 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama