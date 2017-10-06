Short-term rates to remain steady on BNM intervention

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM36.29 billion in the conventional system and RM11.12 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to mop up excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM will call for a RM9 billion money market range maturity auction for 4-94 days as well as four Qard tenders — RM1.2 billion for seven days, RM900 million for 14 days, RM500 million for 21 days and RM800 million for 31 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27.3 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM7.8 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama