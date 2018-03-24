Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Short-term rates to remain steady next week

Saturday March 24, 2018
KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady next week with Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuing operations to mop up excess funds from the financial system. 

The central bank would operate on a daily basis by conducting monetary instruments, including conventional money market, Qard, repo, reverse repo tenders, Commodity Murabahah Tender, Bank Negara Interbank Bills as well as an Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender.

Yesterday, the average overnight interest rate stood at 3.19 per cent, while the one-week, two and three-week rates were pegged at 3.26 per cent, 3.30 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively.

The total liquidity surplus in the conventional system for the week increased to RM22.25 billion from RM21.98 billion last week, while in the Islamic system, it rose to RM9.24 billion from RM9.08 billion.

The benchmark three-month Kuala Lumpur Interbank Offered Rates remained at last week’s 3.69 per cent. — Bernama

