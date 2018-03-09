Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM’s operations

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today's liquidity at RM32.65 billion in the conventional system and RM16.58 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct four conventional money market tenders, comprising RM2 billion each for seven days, 14 days and 21 days respectively, and RM1 billion for 31 days.

It will also call for one Qard tender, an Islamic Range Maturity Auction (iRMA) of RM7 billion for seven to 31 days and a Commodity Murabahah Programme tender of RM500 million for 32 days.

BNM will also be issuing Bank Negara Interbank Bills (BNIB) amounting to RM1 billion for 91 days, with an issuance date of March 13, 2018.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM25.7 billion conventional overnight tender and RM9.1 billion overnight Qard. ― Bernama