Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM43.92 billion in the conventional system and RM14.9 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank will conduct a RM13 billion range maturity auction money market tender for five days to 32 days and a RM5 billion Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender for four days to 32 days.

It would also carry out two reverse repo tenders worth RM350 million for 15 days and RM300 million for 90 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM31.6 billion for conventional overnight tender and RM9.9 billion for Qard overnight tender. — Bernama