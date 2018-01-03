Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM46.4 billion in the conventional system and RM18.46 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank will conduct a RM15 billion range maturity auction money market tender for five days to 90 days and a RM500 million Commodity Murabahah Programme tender for 61 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM31.4 billion for conventional overnight tender and RM11.1 billion for Qard overnight tender. — Bernama