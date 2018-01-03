Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

Wednesday January 3, 2018
10:14 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Spotify hit with billion-dollar lawsuitThe Edit: Spotify hit with billion-dollar lawsuit

The Edit: Is swimming with whale sharks on your bucket list?The Edit: Is swimming with whale sharks on your bucket list?

Wenger slams EPL refs: ‘We don’t live in the dark ages’Wenger slams EPL refs: ‘We don’t live in the dark ages’

The Edit: Justin Timberlake gets ‘personal’ in first album in five yearsThe Edit: Justin Timberlake gets ‘personal’ in first album in five years

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM46.4 billion in the conventional system and RM18.46 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM46.4 billion in the conventional system and RM18.46 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM46.4 billion in the conventional system and RM18.46 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a RM15 billion range maturity auction money market tender for five days to 90 days and a RM500 million Commodity Murabahah Programme tender for 61 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM31.4 billion for conventional overnight tender and RM11.1 billion for Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline